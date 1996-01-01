2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Proteins
The "primary structure" of a protein refers to __________.
A
the α helix or β pleated sheets
B
interactions among the side chains or R groups of the amino acids
C
coiling due to hydrogen bonding between amino acids
D
the weak aggregation of two or more polypeptide chains into one functional macromolecule
E
the sequence of amino acids along a polypeptide chain
