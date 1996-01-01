3. Energy & Cell Processes
Steps of Transcription
Which of the following properties is NOT shared by RNA polymerase and DNA polymerase?
A
Can initiate strand synthesis.
B
Dependent on a DNA sequence template.
C
Catalyzes phosphodiester bond formation.
D
Cannot proofread using a 3'-to-5' exonuclease activity.
E
Polymerizes nucleotides in a 5'-to-3' direction.
