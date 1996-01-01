3. Energy & Cell Processes
Steps of Transcription
One strand of a DNA molecule has the following sequence: 3′-AGTACAAACTATCCACCGTC-5′. In order for that strand to be transcribed, there would have to be a specific recognition sequence, called a(n) __________, to the left of the DNA sequence indicated.
A
centromere
B
intron
C
AUG codon
D
promoter
393
