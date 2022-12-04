2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
pH Scale
1:10 minutes
Problem 3
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Measurements show that the pH of a particular lake is 4.0. What is the hydrogen ion concentration of the lake? a. 4.0 M b. 10−10 M c. 10−4 M d. 104 M
Verified Solution
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
239
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master pH Scale with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice