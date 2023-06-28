Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
pH Scale
Anatomy & Physiology2. Cell Chemistry & Cell ComponentspH Scale
1:14 minutes
Problem 7a
Textbook Question
Textbook Question

A can of cola consists mostly of sugar dissolved in water, with some carbon dioxide gas that makes it fizzy and makes the pH less than 7. In chemical terms, you could say that cola is an aqueous solution where water is the _________ , sugar is a _________ , and carbon dioxide makes the solution _________ . a. solvent . . . solute . . . basic b. solute . . . solvent . . . basic c. solvent . . . solute . . . acidic d. solute . . . solvent . . . acidic

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
196
Was this helpful?
7:58m

Watch next

Master pH Scale with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
04:15
The pH scale | Acids and bases | AP Chemistry | Khan Academy
Khan Academy
173
04:11
Chemistry: What is pH ; How to Calculate pH (3 examples) | Homework Tutor
Socratica
205
1
03:50
pH Scale - BrainPOP video
MonsterFan35
337
07:58
pH Scale
Jason Amores Sumpter
846
10
04:49
pH and pOH: Crash Course Chemistry #30
CrashCourse
305
01:29
Acids And Bases Salts And pH Level - What Are Acids Bases And Salts - What Is The pH Scale Explained
Whats Up Dude
209
1
05:38
Buffers
Jason Amores Sumpter
657
3
03:01
What Are Acids & Bases? | Chemistry Basics
American Chemical Society
207