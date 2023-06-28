2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
pH Scale
2:02 minutes
Problem 5
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A solution at pH 6 contains _________ H+ than the same amount of a solution at pH 8. a. 20 times more b. 100 times more c. 2 times less d. 100 times less
Verified Solution
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
118
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master pH Scale with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice