All of the following are postulates of the clonal selection theory EXCEPT:
A
Each B lymphocyte bears a single type of receptor with a unique specificity.
B
BCR occupation is required for cell activation.
C
Differentiated cells derived from an activated B lymphocyte bear receptors of similar specificity as the parent cell.
D
B lymphocytes bearing receptors for self-molecules are destroyed at an early stage.
E
All are postulates of the clonal selection theory.
