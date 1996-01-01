2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Introduction to Water
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Cells are surrounded by water, with which they are mostly filled. Which of the following occurs as a result?
A
The temperature of living things tends to change relatively slowly.
B
A variety of nutrient molecules is readily available as dissolved solutes.
C
Waste products produced by cell metabolism can be easily removed.
D
All of the listed responses are correct.
294
Watch next
Master Introduction to Water with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice