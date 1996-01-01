Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Introduction to Water
Anatomy & Physiology2. Cell Chemistry & Cell ComponentsIntroduction to Water
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice

Cells are surrounded by water, with which they are mostly filled. Which of the following occurs as a result?

294
1:54m

Watch next

Master Introduction to Water with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
02:02
Animation: Polarity of Water
Pearson
412
01:25
Animation: Dissociation of Water Molecules
Pearson
111
06:29
Why Does Life Need Water?
Ben G Thomas
195
02:34
Importance of water for life | Chemistry of life | AP Biology | Khan Academy
Khan Academy
164
1
02:13
Structure Of Water Molecule - Chemistry Of Water - Properties Of Water - Composition Of Water
Whats Up Dude
285
01:54
Introduction to Water
Jason Amores Sumpter
1076
19
01:35
Properties of Water
Amoeba Sisters
181
1
03:52
How polarity makes water behave strangely - Christina Kleinberg
TED-Ed
243
01:29
Emergent Properties of Water
Jason Amores Sumpter
975
8
01:51
Introduction to Water Example 1
Jason Amores Sumpter
706
12