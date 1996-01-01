2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Introduction to Water
The partial charges on a water molecule occur because of __________.
the achievement of a stable configuration by one atom of a bond but not by the other partner
covalent bonding
widespread ionization
the unequal sharing of electrons between the hydrogen and the oxygen atoms of a water molecule
