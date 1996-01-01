2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Introduction to Water
In a group of water molecules, hydrogen bonds form between which of the following?
Two hydrogen atoms in different water molecules
The oxygen atoms in different water molecules
The hydrogen atoms in a single water molecule
The oxygen atom in one water molecule and a hydrogen atom in another water molecule
