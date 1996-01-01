2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Introduction to Water
Water is a polar molecule. What does this statement mean?
That water molecules are linear, like a pole
That water is one of the many hydrophobic molecules
That the atoms in water have equal electronegativities
That atoms in the molecule have partial charges as a result of unequal sharing of electrons in a covalent bond
