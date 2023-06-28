Skip to main content
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to Metabolism
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesIntroduction to Metabolism
SCIENTIFIC THINKING Several studies have found a correlation between the activity levels of brown fat tissue in research participants following exposure to cold and their percentage of body fat. Devise a graph that would present the results from such a study, labeling the axes and drawing a line to show whether the results show a positive or negative correlation between the variables. Propose two hypotheses that could explain these results.

