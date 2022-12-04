Skip to main content
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to Metabolism
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesIntroduction to Metabolism
0:50 minutes
Problem 1
Textbook Question

Choose the pair of terms that correctly completes this sentence: Catabolism is to anabolism as is to           . a. exergonic; spontaneous b. exergonic; endergonic c. free energy; entropy d. work; energy

Verified Solution
50s
182
