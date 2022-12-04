3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to Metabolism
0:50 minutes
Problem 1
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Choose the pair of terms that correctly completes this sentence: Catabolism is to anabolism as is to . a. exergonic; spontaneous b. exergonic; endergonic c. free energy; entropy d. work; energy
Verified Solution
50s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
182
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Introduction to Metabolism with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice