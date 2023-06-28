Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to Metabolism
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesIntroduction to Metabolism
1:25 minutes
Problem 11
Textbook Question
Textbook Question

Explain how your body can convert excess carbohydrates in the diet to fats. Can excess carbohydrates be converted to protein? What else must be supplied?

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
84
Was this helpful?
2:17m

Watch next

Master Introduction to Metabolism with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
00:50
Animation: Metabolism Overview
Pearson
400
04:44
Metabolism, Anabolism, & Catabolism - Anabolic vs Catabolic Reactions
The Organic Chemistry Tutor
435
1
03:15
Metabolism Intro (2016) IB Biology
Alex Lee
114
03:19
metabolism overview
Professor Gronlund
202
1
02:17
Introduction to Metabolism
Jason Amores Sumpter
1262
17
02:31
What is metabolism in biology?
MooMooMath and Science
226
1
02:45
Introduction to Metabolism
Tangerine Education
155
1
02:35
Metabolism Module 1 - Overview of Cellular Metabolism
Oregon State University Ecampus
178
1
03:25
Catabolic & Anabolic Pathways
Jason Amores Sumpter
1149
18