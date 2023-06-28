Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to Metabolism
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesIntroduction to Metabolism
1:44 minutes
Problem 12
Textbook Question
Textbook Question

An average adult human requires 2,200 kcal of energy per day. Suppose your diet provides an average of 2,300 kcal per day. How many hours per week would you have to walk to burn off the extra calories? Swim? Run? (See Figure 6.4.)

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
37
Was this helpful?
2:17m

Watch next

Master Introduction to Metabolism with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
00:50
Animation: Metabolism Overview
Pearson
400
04:44
Metabolism, Anabolism, & Catabolism - Anabolic vs Catabolic Reactions
The Organic Chemistry Tutor
435
1
03:15
Metabolism Intro (2016) IB Biology
Alex Lee
114
03:19
metabolism overview
Professor Gronlund
202
1
02:17
Introduction to Metabolism
Jason Amores Sumpter
1262
17
02:31
What is metabolism in biology?
MooMooMath and Science
226
1
02:45
Introduction to Metabolism
Tangerine Education
155
1
02:35
Metabolism Module 1 - Overview of Cellular Metabolism
Oregon State University Ecampus
178
1
03:25
Catabolic & Anabolic Pathways
Jason Amores Sumpter
1149
18