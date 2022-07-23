Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hydrogen Bonding
Hydrogen bonding is a type of weak chemical bond that occurs when a hydrogen atom covalently bonded to a highly electronegative atom, like oxygen, experiences an attraction to another electronegative atom. In water, these bonds lead to unique properties such as high boiling and freezing points, as well as surface tension, due to the cohesive forces between water molecules.
Polarity of Water
Water is a polar molecule, meaning it has a partial positive charge on one side (hydrogens) and a partial negative charge on the other (oxygen). This polarity allows water to interact effectively with other polar substances, facilitating the dissolution of ionic compounds and polar molecules, but it does not allow for the dissolution of nonpolar substances.
Dissolution of Substances
Dissolution refers to the process by which a solute becomes incorporated into a solvent, forming a solution. Water is known as a 'universal solvent' for polar and ionic substances due to its ability to stabilize ions and polar molecules. However, it is ineffective at dissolving nonpolar substances, which do not interact favorably with water's polar nature.
Hydrophilic vs. Hydrophobic