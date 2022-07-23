Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nonpolar Covalent Bonds Nonpolar covalent bonds occur when two atoms share electrons equally, resulting in a balanced distribution of electrical charge. This typically happens between identical atoms or atoms with similar electronegativities, such as in diatomic molecules like O2 or N2. Because of the equal sharing, these molecules do not have distinct positive or negative poles.

Polar Covalent Bonds Polar covalent bonds form when two atoms share electrons unequally due to a difference in their electronegativities. The atom with higher electronegativity attracts the shared electrons more strongly, creating a partial negative charge on that atom and a partial positive charge on the other. Water (H2O) is a classic example, where the oxygen atom pulls the shared electrons closer, leading to a polar molecule.