When a pair of electrons is shared between two atoms, the bond formed is called:
a. A single covalent bond
b. A double covalent bond
c. A triple covalent bond
d. An ionic bond
Explain why, if you pour water into a glass very carefully, you can 'stack' the water slightly above the rim of the glass.
Which of the following covalently bonded molecules are polar?
(a)
(b)
(c)
(d)
Explain the differences among nonpolar covalent bonds, polar covalent bonds, and ionic bonds.
The hydrogen bonding that occurs in water is responsible for all of the following except
(a) The high boiling point of water
(b) The low freezing point of water
(c) The ability of water to dissolve nonpolar substances
(d) The ability of water to dissolve inorganic salts
(e) The surface tension of water
