Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Bonding Ionic bonding occurs when one atom donates an electron to another, resulting in the formation of charged ions. This process typically involves a metal atom losing one or more electrons to become a positively charged cation, while a non-metal atom gains those electrons to become a negatively charged anion. The electrostatic attraction between these oppositely charged ions creates a strong bond, stabilizing the compound. Recommended video: 06:07 06:07 Ionic Bonds

Electron Transfer In ionic bonding, electrons are transferred from the atom with a lower electronegativity (usually a metal) to the atom with a higher electronegativity (usually a non-metal). This transfer results in the formation of ions: the metal becomes a cation by losing electrons, and the non-metal becomes an anion by gaining those electrons. Understanding this transfer is crucial for explaining the formation of ionic compounds. Recommended video: 07:41 07:41 Electron Transport Chain