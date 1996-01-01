In this video, we're going to talk about the first type of fibrous joint in our lesson, which are the sutures and so sutures are fibrous joints of dense irregular connective tissue, which recalls a type of fibrous connective tissue or connective tissue proper. And these sutures are found only joining the bones of the skull and so sutures are only found in the skull. Now recall that dense irregular connective tissue is characterized by having these really densely packed protein fibers in the extracellular matrix with an irregular or random arrangement that actually allows it to resist forces in multiple directions, which is really important for the skull to be able to do in order to protect our brains. Now recall that dense irregular connective tissue has lots of collagen protein fibers. And those collagen protein fibers provide a lot of strength and the strength of those collagen protein fibers allows the sutures to provide a lot of structural stability and support to the skull. And so again, that's really important for the skull to have in order to protect our brains effectively. However, recall that the structural stability of a joint comes at the cost of mobility of the joint. And so a suture provides structural stability to the skull, but it essentially allows for no movement. And therefore, these sutures are always going to be classified functionally as synarthroses, which is why we have the symbol for synarthroses here. Now again, notice that the symbol for synarthrosis does not have any movement arrows going around it, which can remind us that these synarthroses are going to be still or stationary joints that essentially allow for no movement and are generally considered immovable joints. Now, many of the sutures of the skull actually have wavy, irregular interlocking edges and those wavy irregular interlocking edges can add a lot of strength to the skull, which can help to prevent fracturing of the bones of the skull, which again is very important to protect the brain. Now, although sutures are always classified as synarthroses, uh it is important to note that sutures are actually designed to allow for skull expansion as the brain grows during youth. And so of course, brain growth during youth is going to be a very slow process. And so the movement of the sutures during youth is also very, very slow. And therefore, even though there is technically small, small amounts of movement, they are still classified as synarthrosis because generally, we don't really detect that movement uh on a regular basis, uh or it's hard to detect that movement on a regular basis. Now, it's also important to note that the dense irregular connective tissue of a suture will actually ossify over time, meaning that it forms bone or is replaced with new bone tissue. And again, this happens over time in adults. Now, the specific timing of the closure of a suture and the ossification of a suture will actually vary among individuals because it's influenced by many different factors, including genetic factors and your overall health. However, usually by middle age of adults, uh the sutures of the skull or most of the sutures of the skull have ossified. Now, the ossification of the sutures in the skull actually fuses the suture bones into a single bone forming what is known as a sin ossis or a bony joint. And so the root in sin ossis is a root that means bone. And so again, the dense irregular connective tissue of the sutures will be replaced with bone over time. And this is a natural process. And uh once those uh bones have completely fused together to form a synostosis or a bony joint, then of course, there will be no movement and it will be also a synarthrosis. And so let's take a look at our image down below where we can start to piece together some of these ideas. And notice on the left hand side of the image we're focusing in on the future of a younger skull. And so what you'll notice is that uh the sutures here of the skull are you can see, are these essentially these cracks that you can see uh highlighted here in the skull. And if we zoom in uh what you'll notice is that the edges of the sutures are wavy and irregular uh and interlocking edges that provide a lot of strength and can help to prevent fracturing of the skull. And what you'll notice is that zooming into the suture, that the bones of the skull, this side of the bone and this side of the bone are being held together by the dense irregular connective tissue. Uh And so this is why these sutures are classified as fibrous joints. Since dense irregular connective tissue is a type of fibrous connective tissue. Now again, this is the suture of a younger skull. There is uh a very small separation of the bones of the skull, especially early on. But over time, the bones of the skull will actually ossify and fuse together to form a synostosis. And so notice the right side of our image is actually showing and focusing in on the synostosis of an older skull. And so what you'll notice is that the sutures have fused and the bones of the skull have fused together to form these synostosis or bony joints. And zooming in, you can still see the irregular wavy uh interlocking edges. But notice that the bones have fused together completely. And again, that is going to help uh prevent uh fracturing and also help protect the uh the brain even better over time. And so over here, what we can say is that the dense irregular connective tissue of the suture ossified to form bone. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on sutures. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and talk about other types of fibrous joints as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts