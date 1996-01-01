3. Energy & Cell Processes
Enzyme Activation Energy
A plot of reaction rate (velocity) against temperature for an enzyme indicates little activity at 10°C and 45°C, with peak activity at 35°C. The most reasonable explanation for the low velocity at 10°C is that __________.
the hydrogen bonds that define the structure of the enzyme's active site are unstable
the substrate becomes a competitive inhibitor at lower temperature
the enzyme was denatured
the cofactors required by the enzyme system lack the thermal energy required to activate the enzyme
there is too little activation energy available
