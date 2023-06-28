3. Energy & Cell Processes
What is a transition state? a. the shape adopted by an enzyme that has an inhibitory molecule bound at its active site b. the amount of kinetic energy required for a reaction to proceed c. the intermediate complex formed as covalent bonds in the reactants are being broken and re-formed during a reaction d. the enzyme shape after binding an allosteric regulatory molecule
