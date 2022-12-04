2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Lipids
3:12 minutes
Problem 6b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The main constituents of the plasma membrane are . a. carbohydrates and lipids; b. proteins and phospholipids; c. fats and carbohydrates; d. fatty acids and nucleic acids
Verified Solution
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
485
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Lipids with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice