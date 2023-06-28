Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Lipids
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Another aspect of the Nurses' Health Study looked at the percentage of change in the risk of coronary heart disease associated with substituting one dietary component for another. These results estimated that replacement of 5% of energy from saturated fat in the diet with unsaturated fats would reduce the risk of heart disease by 42%, and that the replacement of 2% of energy from trans fat with unsaturated fats would reduce the risk by 53%. Explain what these numbers mean.

