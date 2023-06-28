Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Lipids
Anatomy & Physiology2. Cell Chemistry & Cell ComponentsLipids
0:45 minutes
Problem 6c
Textbook Question
Textbook Question

Unsaturated fats a. have double bonds in their fatty acid chains. b. have fewer fatty acid molecules per fat molecule. c. are associated with greater health risks than are saturated fats. d. are more common in animals than in plants.

Verified Solution
clock
45s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
170
Was this helpful?
4:19m

Watch next

Master Lipids with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
00:37
Animation: Space-Filling Model of a Phospholipid
Pearson
356
03:16
Animation: Lipids
Pearson
224
02:53
Biomolecules - The Lipids
Wisc-Online
240
05:30
Lipid overview | Macromolecules | Biology | Khan Academy
Khan Academy
213
04:19
Lipids
Jason Amores Sumpter
993
18
02:53
Lipids | Fats, Steroids, and Phospholipids | Biological Molecules Simplified #4
2 Minute Classroom
276
06:59
Fatty Acids
Jason Amores Sumpter
806
11
03:48
Triglycerides
Jason Amores Sumpter
831
11
04:05
Phospholipids
Jason Amores Sumpter
775
9
03:30
Steroids & Waxes
Jason Amores Sumpter
897
7
01:05
#1 A Level Biology - Biological Molecules
Help2Learn 🇬🇧
337
1