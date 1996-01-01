In this video, we're going to talk about the first structural class of joint in our lesson, which are the fibrous joints. And so in fibrous joints, as their name implies, the skeletal elements are going to be bound by collagen fibers of dense connective tissue, which recall is a type of fibrous connective tissue or a type of connective tissue proper. Now, the exact type of dense connective tissue that's used in these fibrous joints depends on the specific type of joint and its function. However, it's very often the case that dense irregular connective tissue is used in these fibrous joints. And we'll be able to see that as we move forward in our course and talk more about these fibrous joints. Now recall that collagen fibers provide a lot of strength and the strength of these collagen fibers really makes these fibers joints structurally stable. But recall that the stability of a joint comes at the cost of the mobility of the joint. And so these fibers joints, although structurally stable are going to have limited movement and because they have limited movement, this means that the fibrous joints are always going to be classified either as synarthroses, which recall are still or stationary joints that essentially allow for no movement and are generally classified as immovable joints or the fibrous joints could be classified as amphiarthrosis which recall allow for a little movement or an average amount of movement. And so this is why we have the symbols for synarthrosis and amphiarthrosis here and again, the symbol for synarthrosis does not have that movement arrow going around it, which means that it allows for essentially no movement. Whereas the amphiarthrosis symbol has one movement arrow going around it, which can remind you that it allows for just a little movement or an average amount of movement. Now, there are actually three types of fibrous joints and they are sutures, gooses and sends moses and moving forward. In our course, we're going to talk about each of these three types of fibrous joints in their own separate videos starting with the sutures.

