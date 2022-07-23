Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA Structure and Function DNA, or deoxyribonucleic acid, is a double-stranded molecule that contains the genetic blueprint for an organism. It is composed of nucleotides, which include a sugar, phosphate group, and nitrogenous base. The sequence of these bases encodes the information necessary for the synthesis of proteins, serving as a template for RNA synthesis during transcription.

RNA and Its Types RNA, or ribonucleic acid, is a single-stranded molecule that plays several roles in protein synthesis. The main types include messenger RNA (mRNA), which carries genetic information from DNA to the ribosome; transfer RNA (tRNA), which brings amino acids to the ribosome; and ribosomal RNA (rRNA), which is a component of the ribosome itself. Each type of RNA is essential for translating the genetic code into functional proteins.