Translation Translation is the process by which a cell converts the genetic information encoded in mRNA into a functional polypeptide or protein. During translation, ribosomes read the sequence of codons in the mRNA, and transfer RNA (tRNA) molecules bring the corresponding amino acids to form a polypeptide chain. This process is essential for protein synthesis and occurs in the cytoplasm of the cell. Recommended video: 06:12 06:12 Introduction to Translation

Transcription Transcription is the first step in gene expression, where the DNA sequence of a gene is copied into messenger RNA (mRNA). This process occurs in the nucleus and involves the enzyme RNA polymerase, which synthesizes the mRNA strand complementary to the DNA template. Transcription is crucial for producing mRNA, which then serves as the template for translation. Recommended video: 04:16 04:16 1) Initiation of Transcription