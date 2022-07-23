Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acids Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. There are 20 standard amino acids, each defined by a specific sequence of nucleotides in DNA. The sequence of amino acids in a protein determines its structure and function, making them essential for various biological processes.

DNA Codons DNA codons are sequences of three nucleotides that correspond to specific amino acids during protein synthesis. Each codon in the DNA sequence is translated into an amino acid by the ribosome, which reads the mRNA transcribed from the DNA. Understanding codons is crucial for determining how many amino acids are encoded in a given DNA segment.