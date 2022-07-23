The RNA synthesized on one of the DNA strands is:
a. mRNA
b. tRNA
c. rRNA
d. all of these.
The synthesis of a functional polypeptide using the information in an mRNA strand is
(a) Translation
(b) Transcription
(c) Replication
(d) Gene activation
Suppose that a DNA segment has the following nucleotide sequence:
CTC–ATA–CGA–TTC–AAG–TTA.
Which nucleotide sequences would a complementary mRNA strand have?
(a) GAG–UAU–GAU–AAC–UUG–AAU
(b) GAG–TAT–GCT–AAG–TTC–AAT
(c) GAG–UAU–GCU–AAG–UUC–AAU
(d) GUG–UAU–GGA–UUG–AAC–GGU
Which of the following processes is the first event to take place in translation?
Which of the following does not occur during translation's termination step?