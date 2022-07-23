Textbook Question
The information sequence that determines the nature of a protein is:
a. Nucleotide
b. Gene
c. Triplet
d. Codon
The RNA synthesized on one of the DNA strands is:
a. mRNA
b. tRNA
c. rRNA
d. all of these.
The synthesis of a functional polypeptide using the information in an mRNA strand is
(a) Translation
(b) Transcription
(c) Replication
(d) Gene activation
How many amino acids are coded in the DNA segment:
CTC–ATA–CGA–TTC–AAG–TTA?
(a) 18
(b) 9
(c) 6
(d) 3
Which of the following processes is the first event to take place in translation?
Which of the following does not occur during translation's termination step?