Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA and RNA Structure DNA and RNA are nucleic acids composed of nucleotide sequences. DNA consists of deoxyribonucleotides, while RNA is made of ribonucleotides. The key difference is that RNA contains uracil (U) instead of thymine (T), and the sugar in RNA is ribose, whereas in DNA it is deoxyribose. Understanding these structural differences is essential for determining complementary sequences. Recommended video: 05:57 05:57 DNA vs. RNA

Complementary Base Pairing Complementary base pairing refers to the specific pairing of nucleotide bases in DNA and RNA. In DNA, adenine (A) pairs with thymine (T), and cytosine (C) pairs with guanine (G). In RNA, adenine pairs with uracil (U) instead of thymine. This principle is crucial for transcribing DNA sequences into mRNA, as it dictates how the bases will pair during the synthesis of the complementary strand. Recommended video: 02:54 02:54 Bases