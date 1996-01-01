3. Energy & Cell Processes
Steps of Translation
Which of the following processes is the first event to take place in translation?
Base pairing of charged methionine-tRNA to AUG of the messenger RNA.
Binding of the larger ribosomal subunit to smaller ribosomal subunits.
The ribosome reaches a stop codon.
The small subunit of the ribosome recognizes and attaches to the mRNA.
