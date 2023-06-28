2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Proteins
Problem 7b
Why are proteins not considered to be a good candidate for the first living molecule? a. Their catalytic capability is not sufficient for most biological reactions. b. Their amino acid monomers were not likely present in the prebiotic soup. c. They cannot serve as a template for replication. d. They could not have polymerized from amino acid monomers under early Earth conditions.
