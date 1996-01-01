2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Hydrogen Bonding
When do hydrogen bonds occur?
A
When a molecule with partial charges contacts a molecule without partial charges
B
When a molecule with a low molecular weight is bonded to a molecule with a high molecular weight
C
When two atoms achieve stable electron configurations by sharing electrons with each other
D
When partial opposite charges on molecules come close enough to attract each other
