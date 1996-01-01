2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Lipids
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
The fatty acid tails of a phospholipid are __________ because they __________.
A
hydrophobic; dissolve easily in water
B
hydrophilic; consist of units assembled by dehydration reactions
C
hydrophilic; are easily hydrolyzed into their monomers
D
hydrophobic; consist of units assembled by dehydration reactions
E
hydrophobic; have no charges to which water molecules can adhere
294
1
Watch next
Master Lipids with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice