21. The Immune System
Immune Tolerance
What is immunological tolerance?
The ability of the immune system to remove lymphocytes that recognize and attack foreign antigens.
The ability of the immune system to differentiate between self and non-self antigens.
The ability of the immune system to create antibodies that most effectively bind foreign antigens.
The ability of the immune system to tolerate a certain amount of pathogens before triggering an immune response.
