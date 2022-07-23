The lipid(s) used as the basis of vitamin D, sex hormones, and bile salts is/are:
a. Triglycerides
b. Cholesterol
c. Phospholipids
d. Prostaglandin
A chemist, during the course of an analysis, runs across a chemical composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen in the proportion 1:2:1 and having a six-sided molecular shape. It is probably:
a. A pentose
b. An amino acid
c. A fatty acid
d. A monosaccharide
e. A nucleic acid
How many moles of aspirin, C₉H₈O₄, are in a bottle containing 450 g by weight? (Note: The approximate atomic weights of its atoms are C = 12, H = 1, and O = 16.)
Glucose is to starch as:
a. A steroid is to a lipid
b. A nucleotide is to a nucleic acid
c. An amino acid is to a protein
d. A polypeptide is to an amino acid
Absence of which of the following nitrogen-containing bases would prevent RNA synthesis?
a. Adenine
b. Cytosine
c. Guanine
d. Thymine
e. Uracil
The element(s) essential for normal thyroid function is/are:
a. Iodine
b. Iron
c. Copper
d. Selenium
e. Zinc
Which of the following forms the basic structure of cell membranes?
Which is the basis for producing sex hormones?