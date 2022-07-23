Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Monomers and Polymers Monomers are the basic building blocks of larger molecules known as polymers. In the context of the question, glucose is a monomer that combines to form the polymer starch. Understanding this relationship is crucial for recognizing how smaller units can assemble into complex structures in biological systems. Recommended video: 03:42 03:42 Monomers & Polymers

Biomolecules Biomolecules are organic molecules that are essential for life, including carbohydrates, proteins, lipids, and nucleic acids. Each type of biomolecule has specific functions and structures. The question compares glucose and starch, which are both carbohydrates, highlighting the relationship between simple sugars and their complex forms. Recommended video: 01:22 01:22 Introduction to Biomolecules