A triglyceride consists of:
a. Glycerol plus three fatty acids
b. A sugar-phosphate backbone to which two amino groups are attached
c. Two to several hexoses
d. Amino acids that have been thoroughly saturated with hydrogen
The lipid(s) used as the basis of vitamin D, sex hormones, and bile salts is/are:
a. Triglycerides
b. Cholesterol
c. Phospholipids
d. Prostaglandin
A chemist, during the course of an analysis, runs across a chemical composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen in the proportion 1:2:1 and having a six-sided molecular shape. It is probably:
a. A pentose
b. An amino acid
c. A fatty acid
d. A monosaccharide
e. A nucleic acid
How many moles of aspirin, C₉H₈O₄, are in a bottle containing 450 g by weight? (Note: The approximate atomic weights of its atoms are C = 12, H = 1, and O = 16.)
What lipid type is stored in fat deposits beneath the skin?
a. Triglyceride
b. Steroid
c. Vitamin D
d. Phospholipid
e. Prostaglandin
Absence of which of the following nitrogen-containing bases would prevent RNA synthesis?
a. Adenine
b. Cytosine
c. Guanine
d. Thymine
e. Uracil
The element(s) essential for normal thyroid function is/are:
a. Iodine
b. Iron
c. Copper
d. Selenium
e. Zinc