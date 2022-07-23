Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

RNA Structure RNA, or ribonucleic acid, is a nucleic acid composed of a long chain of nucleotides, each containing a nitrogenous base, a sugar, and a phosphate group. The nitrogenous bases in RNA include adenine, cytosine, guanine, and uracil. Unlike DNA, RNA does not contain thymine, which is replaced by uracil. Understanding the structure of RNA is essential for recognizing which bases are necessary for its synthesis. Recommended video: 04:19 04:19 1) RNA Processing

Transcription Process Transcription is the process by which RNA is synthesized from a DNA template. During transcription, RNA polymerase reads the DNA sequence and assembles a complementary RNA strand using the available nitrogenous bases. The absence of any of the required bases—adenine, cytosine, guanine, or uracil—would halt this process, preventing RNA synthesis. This highlights the importance of each base in forming a complete RNA molecule. Recommended video: 04:16 04:16 1) Initiation of Transcription