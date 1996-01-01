3. Energy & Cell Processes
Enzyme Inhibition
The binding of an allosteric inhibitor to an enzyme causes the rate of product formation by the enzyme to decrease. Which of the following best explains why this decrease occurs?
The allosteric inhibitor binds to the active site, preventing the substrate from binding.
The allosteric inhibitor causes free energy change of the reaction to increase.
The allosteric inhibitor lowers the temperature of the active site.
The allosteric inhibitor binds to the substrate and prevents it from binding at the active site.
The allosteric inhibitor causes a structural change in the enzyme that prevents the substrate from binding at the active site.
