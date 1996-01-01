3. Energy & Cell Processes
Enzyme Inhibition
Which of the following types of enzyme inhibition is overcome by increasing the substrate concentration?
a) The need for a coenzyme.
b) Noncompetitive inhibition.
c) Competitive inhibition.
d) None of the above.
