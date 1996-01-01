3. Energy & Cell Processes
Enzyme Inhibition
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following statements about allosteric proteins is/are true?
A
They are sensitive to environmental conditions.
B
They are acted on by inhibitors.
C
They exist in active and inactive conformations.
D
None of the first three listed responses is correct.
E
All of the first three listed responses are correct.
167
Watch next
Master Enzyme Inhibition with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice