All organic compounds in the human body contain all of the following elements except
(a) Hydrogen
(b) Oxygen
(c) Carbon
(d) Calcium
(e) Both a and d
What four major classes of organic compounds (polymers) are found in the body?
A dehydration synthesis reaction between glycerol and a single fatty acid would yield a(n)
(a) Micelle
(b) Omega-3 fatty acid
(c) Triglyceride
(d) Monoglyceride
(e) Diglyceride
Which of the following chemical formulas represents that of a simple carbohydrate?
Monosaccharides are linked together via a ______________ reaction, forming a _____________bond.
Which of the following chemical reactions results in energy release when glycosidic bonds are broken?