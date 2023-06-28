2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
pH Scale
1:53 minutes
Problem 15
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A recent experimental study looked at the combined effects of ocean acidification and increased ocean temperatures, both aspects of climate change, on the growth of polyps, juvenile coral animals. Researchers reported the average polyp biomass (in μg/polyp) after 42 days of growth under four treatments: a control with pH and temperature maintained close to normal reef conditions, a pH lowered by 0.2 units, a temperature raised by 1°C, and a combined lower pH and higher temperature. The results showed that polyp biomass was reduced somewhat in both the low-pH and high-temperature treatments, but the combined treatment resulted in a reduction in growth by almost a third—a statistically significant result. Experiments often look at the effects of changing one variable at a time, while keeping all other variables constant. Explain why this experiment considered two variables—both a higher temperature and a lower pH—at the same time.
Verified Solution
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
65
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master pH Scale with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice