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Multiple Choice
In anatomy, what is circumduction?
A
Rotation of a bone around its longitudinal axis so the anterior surface turns toward the midline (medial rotation).
B
Movement that increases the angle between two bones at a joint, returning from flexion (extension).
C
Movement that decreases the angle between two bones at a joint, bringing them closer together (flexion).
D
A circular, cone-shaped movement in which the distal end of a limb moves in a circle while the proximal end remains relatively stationary (a combination of flexion, extension, abduction, and adduction).
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that circumduction is a specific type of movement involving a limb or extremity.
Recognize that circumduction combines multiple basic joint movements: flexion, extension, abduction, and adduction.
Visualize the movement as the distal end of the limb moving in a circular or cone-shaped path while the proximal end remains relatively fixed.
Differentiate circumduction from other movements such as rotation (turning around the longitudinal axis), flexion (decreasing joint angle), and extension (increasing joint angle).
Conclude that circumduction is a complex, multi-planar movement resulting in a circular motion of the limb's distal end.