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Multiple Choice
In anatomical terminology, what movement is described as dorsiflexion?
A
Movement of the sole of the foot medially so it faces toward the midline (inversion)
B
Extension at the ankle that points the toes downward away from the shin (plantar flexion)
C
Movement of the sole of the foot laterally so it faces away from the midline (eversion)
D
Flexion at the ankle that brings the dorsum (top) of the foot toward the shin (tibia)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the anatomical terms related to foot movements. The foot can move in several directions, including dorsiflexion, plantar flexion, inversion, and eversion.
Step 2: Define dorsiflexion specifically. Dorsiflexion is the movement that decreases the angle between the dorsum (top) of the foot and the shin (tibia), effectively bringing the toes upward toward the shin.
Step 3: Differentiate dorsiflexion from other movements: inversion moves the sole medially (toward the midline), eversion moves the sole laterally (away from the midline), and plantar flexion points the toes downward, increasing the angle between the foot and shin.
Step 4: Recognize that dorsiflexion is a type of flexion at the ankle joint, where the foot moves upward, opposite to plantar flexion.
Step 5: Conclude that dorsiflexion is correctly described as flexion at the ankle that brings the dorsum of the foot toward the shin (tibia).