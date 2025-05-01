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Multiple Choice
In terms of joint movement, which motion is primarily used when shrugging the shoulders (raising the scapulae)?
A
Scapular protraction
B
Scapular elevation
C
Scapular depression
D
Scapular upward rotation
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the anatomical structures involved in the movement. The scapula (shoulder blade) is the bone that moves during shoulder shrugging.
Step 2: Identify the types of scapular movements. These include elevation, depression, protraction, retraction, and upward/downward rotation.
Step 3: Define each movement: Scapular elevation is the upward movement of the scapula (lifting the shoulder blades), depression is the downward movement, protraction is moving the scapula away from the spine (forward), and upward rotation is rotating the scapula so the glenoid cavity faces upward.
Step 4: Analyze the motion of shrugging the shoulders. When you shrug, you lift your shoulders toward your ears, which corresponds to lifting the scapulae upward.
Step 5: Conclude that the primary motion used in shrugging the shoulders is scapular elevation, as it involves raising the scapulae vertically.