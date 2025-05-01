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Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an example of an angular movement at a synovial joint?
A
Gliding
B
Elevation
C
Rotation
D
Flexion
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the types of movements at synovial joints. Synovial joints allow various types of movements, including angular movements, gliding movements, rotational movements, and special movements like elevation and depression.
Step 2: Define angular movements. Angular movements occur when the angle between two bones changes. Examples include flexion, extension, abduction, and adduction.
Step 3: Compare angular movements to other types of movements. Gliding involves sliding of flat bone surfaces, elevation involves lifting a body part superiorly, and rotation involves turning a bone around its axis. These are not angular movements because they do not involve a change in the angle between bones.
Step 4: Focus on flexion as an angular movement. Flexion specifically refers to decreasing the angle between two bones, such as bending the elbow or knee.
Step 5: Conclude that flexion is the correct example of an angular movement at a synovial joint, as it involves a change in the angle between bones, unlike gliding, elevation, or rotation.