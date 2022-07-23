Recall the characteristics of each epithelial type: - Simple squamous: Thin, single layer of flat cells, designed for diffusion and filtration, not for withstanding friction. - Stratified squamous: Multiple layers of cells, with the outermost layer being flat, designed to protect against abrasion and friction. - Simple cuboidal: Single layer of cube-shaped cells, primarily involved in secretion and absorption, not friction resistance. - Simple columnar: Single layer of tall, column-like cells, specialized for absorption and secretion, not friction resistance. - Pseudostratified: Appears layered but is a single layer of cells with nuclei at different heights, often involved in secretion and movement of mucus, not friction resistance.