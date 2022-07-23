Review the characteristics of each tissue type: Simple cuboidal epithelium is involved in secretion and absorption but does not typically contain goblet cells. Simple columnar epithelium often contains goblet cells, especially in areas like the digestive tract where mucus secretion is needed. Simple squamous epithelium is thin and primarily involved in diffusion and filtration, not mucus secretion. Stratified squamous epithelium is designed for protection and does not typically contain goblet cells. Transitional epithelium is specialized for stretching and does not usually have goblet cells.