Examples of epithelial tissue functions: Protection is provided by stratified squamous epithelium, such as the skin, which acts as a barrier against mechanical injury and pathogens. Absorption occurs in simple columnar epithelium, such as the lining of the small intestine, where nutrients are absorbed. Secretion is performed by glandular epithelium, such as in sweat glands or the pancreas. Filtration occurs in simple squamous epithelium, such as in the kidneys' glomeruli, where blood is filtered to form urine.