Which part of the neuron primarily receives signals from other neurons at synapses?
A
Dendrites
B
Axon terminals
C
Myelin sheath
D
Axon hillock
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of a neuron, which includes dendrites, the cell body (soma), the axon hillock, the axon, the myelin sheath, and the axon terminals.
Recognize that neurons communicate with each other at specialized junctions called synapses, where one neuron sends a signal to another.
Identify that the part of the neuron responsible for receiving incoming signals from other neurons is the dendrites, which are branched extensions from the cell body.
Note that axon terminals are involved in sending signals to other neurons, not receiving them.
Recall that the myelin sheath insulates the axon to speed up signal transmission, and the axon hillock integrates signals to initiate an action potential, but neither primarily receives synaptic input.
